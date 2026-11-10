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Home / Punjab / BJP maligning Punjab's farmers for Delhi pollution crisis: AAP

BJP maligning Punjab's farmers for Delhi pollution crisis: AAP

‘Achieved 90% control over farm fires this year’

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu has accused the BJP of repeatedly targeting and maligning Punjab’s farmers to divert attention from its alleged failure to tackle Delhi’s pollution crisis.

Pannu said BJP leaders had started blaming Punjab for Delhi’s pollution even before paddy harvesting began in the state. He claimed Punjab had achieved nearly 90 per cent control over stubble-burning incidents this year.

He said the BJP’s anti-farmer stance stood exposed as the party continued to blame Punjab’s farmers despite having no answer for the deaths of nearly 750 farmers during the protest against its farm laws.

Addressing the media, he said, “Even before the paddy harvesting season began in Punjab, BJP leaders in Delhi had started making noise that smoke in Delhi was coming from Punjab. To cover up their own administrative failures, BJP leaders are making new baseless allegations.”

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Referring to BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s claim that 1,200 persons burnt stubble overnight, Pannu called it “completely baseless and ridiculous”. “If there is any truth in Kapil Mishra’s claim, he should seek answers from his own party leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who has been making statements for several days about smoke coming from Punjab,” he said.

Pannu claimed Punjab had achieved nearly 90 per cent control over stubble-burning incidents this year, compared with an 80 per cent reduction recorded last year. He said the figures were supported by the Centre’s reply in the proceedings of Parliament.

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