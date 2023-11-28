BJP mobilising support for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

The state government seems to have been taken for a ride as the entire machinery of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats has been pushed for the Centre’s “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”.

The BJP’s state leadership recently held a meeting with all district presidents and party candidates in the last Assembly election. The party called upon its leaders and workers to take “maximum advantage” of the Centre’s yatra.

Even though the state government has been opposing various Central schemes, now, the state’s Department of Rural Development and Panchayats has pushed its entire machinery for the two-month campaign.

“The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will cover every town and village and people will be made aware of all Central schemes available for their benefit. Forms and applications will be made available to apply and cards issued,” state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said in a press release.

He added: “The vans will be equipped for medical checkups as well. The BJP state unit will zealously assist people to take advantage of the schemes.”

To raise awareness about various flagship schemes of the Centre, the yatra has been launched in the state. All MGNREGA secretaries, panchayat secretaries, e-gram sewaks and BDPOs have been deputed for

the work.

In addition to holding cultural events, uploading of data and photos, gram panchayat committees will be formed with 10-12 local officials, besides a nodal officer.

As part of the activities at the gram panchayat level, two villages will be covered in each district every day. However, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats has been maintaining that this is part of the Government of India’s awareness campaign.

