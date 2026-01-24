BJP MP Satnam Sandhu launches 1st AI-enabled citizen engagement platform

Rajya Sabha BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu on Friday marked the completion of two years in the Upper House with the launch of India’s first AI-enabled web portal aimed at transforming citizen engagement and strengthening participatory governance, while his parliamentary record places him among the top-performing MPs in the country.

The portal, https://satnamsandhu.in, has been designed to collect opinions, suggestions and grievances from citizens and use artificial intelligence for the smart detection, classification and prioritisation of public issues.

Launching the initiative, Sandhu said the platform would analyse problems in urban and rural areas by categorising them under sectors such as health, infrastructure, education and women’s safety. It will also assess urgency through emotion detection by analysing expressions of distress, anger or urgency conveyed by citizens.

The portal offers round-the-clock support in 12 Indian languages, making it accessible even to people with low literacy levels. It also aims to educate citizens about the functioning of Parliament, the role of public representatives, the impact of government policies and available grievance redressal mechanisms. An integrated MP Performance Dashboard allows people to track Sandhu’s parliamentary work, including questions raised and debates participated in.

Calling the initiative as a step towards transparent, responsive and inclusive governance, Sandhu said citizens from Punjab and across the country could directly share suggestions and feedback through the portal. This, he added, would help him identify priority issues more effectively for raising in Parliament. To begin with, he has invited public suggestions for the Union Budget 2026–27.

Sandhu was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President in January 2024. A two-year performance analysis shows he has maintained 100 per cent attendance across four parliamentary sessions, asked 150 questions spanning 41 Union ministries, participated in 35 debates, made 10 special mentions, raised 19 issues during Zero Hour and introduced four Private Member Bills—far above the national average.

Of the 150 questions, 54 focused on Punjab, covering issues such as water pollution, floods, education, health, renewable energy, narcotics, infrastructure and agriculture, including MSP and fertiliser use. He also raised 11 questions related to Sikh religious, cultural and diaspora concerns, along with issues affecting minorities, farmers and NRIs.

Sandhu’s four Private Member Bills include proposals to grant legal personhood to rivers, ensure mandatory insurance for farmers, create a national higher education ranking authority and establish a body to harness the skills and talent of the Indian diaspora, underscoring his focus on policy-driven, long-term reforms.