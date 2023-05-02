BJP MP will prove more beneficial, says Meghwal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 1

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal today said a BJP candidate would be more helpful for the people of Jalandhar as the implementation of all central schemes had to be done by the Centre only.

Meghwal said, “More than 100 schemes have been conceptualised and implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If a BJP candidate is voted to power, it will be easier to implement the schemes.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also made a statement at a Jalandhar rally that “Being in the government, only AAP could get people’s works done, so its candidate should be voted.” The statement triggered controversy, with the Congress repeatedly terming it a threat.

“We agree that the state is being run by the AAP. But who has given more schemes, the Centre. Where does money come from? From the Centre,” he said.