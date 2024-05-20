BJP nominees face Doaba farmers’ ire

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 19

The march to Delhi by farmers may have failed to cross the Shambhu border, but its repercussions are being felt by BJP leaders in the state. The BJP candidates in Doaba — Sushil Rinku in Jalandhar and Anita Parkash in Hoshiarpur — are facing intense protests from farmer groups for their unfulfilled demands, including establishment of a law to guarantee MSP for crops.

While farmers at Chabbewal and Mukerian in Hoshiarpur opposed Parkash, Rinku had to face farmers’ wrath at Phillaur today. The protests at both Mukerian and Phillaur were held after a call by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which had announced that they will protest against the BJP candidates. Yesterday, farmers also protested against Parkash at Chabbewal.

Farmers gathered at the Jandwal village in Mukerian against Parkash and gheraod her, raising slogans against the BJP. Accompanied by BJP leader Tikshan Sud, she tried her best to pacify the farmers, but in vain. Heated scenes were witnessed as farmers posed pointed questions, which she patiently answered. Farmers, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the responses.

They questioned her about stance of the BJP and her husband Union Minister Som Parkash on the farmers’ protest, the demand for MSP and on the issue of justice to the martyrs of the farmers’ protests. Farmers then questioned her about the barricades put up at Delhi to prevent protesting farmers from entering into the capital. Regarding putting up barricades, Parkash said: “This is a matter between two governments.” Farmers retorted: “The Punjab Government did not put up barricades. What did your government do for farmers?”

She stood surrounded by farmers for nearly 10 minutes, until they were dispersed by the police.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sushil Rinku had to leave a campaign venue in just 30 minutes after farmers of various unions began protesting outside the venue at Phillaur today. Under a call by the SKM, farmers of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Dehati Mazdoor Sabha, BKU Doaba, BKU Qadian and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujawan Sabha (non farmer) marched from a park in Phillaur to Rinku’s campaign venue and indulged in sloganeering against Rinku saying “Rinku Vapas Jao”. Amidst heavy police presence, they later squatted outside the palace. Amidst fierce opposition, Rinku left the venue in about half an hour.

#BJP #Doaba #Hoshiarpur