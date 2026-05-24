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Home / Punjab / Punjab: BJP nominee’s son arrested in Sunil Jakhar's hometown

Punjab: BJP nominee’s son arrested in Sunil Jakhar's hometown

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Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 07:43 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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As the municipal elections near, the political temperature is heating up in Abohar — the home town of BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar. The police have registered a case against nine individuals — including the son of Madan Lal, the BJP candidate from Ward No. 49 — on charges of attempted murder, robbery and disturbing peace.

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The police have also arrested the candidate’s son, Akash, and another suspect Pawan. Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, accompanied by party supporters and the accused’s families went to the City-1 police station. He held discussions with Station House Officer (SHO) Maninder Singh, spoke to the Ferozepur DIG, Fazilka SSP and later met the Superintendent of Police, demanding a high-level inquiry into the entire incident.

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