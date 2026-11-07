BJP plans to counter Congress’ Chhatron ki Goonj with Gen Z cells

With Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ events turning into crowd-pullers and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal launching ‘Vibe Punjab Di’ to woo Gen Z voters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), too, is working on a dedicated outreach programme to connect with the younger generation.

The party has begun appointing Gen Z Cell coordinators in all districts across the state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The leadership is looking to enroll youth in the age group of 18-25 years, who could also possibly be social media influencers.

The urgency is not without a reason. The BJP has been facing an unusual challenge from Gen Z-led movements, including that at Jantar Mantar in July seeking the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak. The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party subsequently turned its attention to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over electoral roll revisions.

The party is also exploring social media training and promotional campaigns for the new Gen Z Cell members. The exercise is being planned at multiple levels, with around 40 young faces being identified for focused engagement nationally.

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Leaders including Anurag Thakur, Bansuri Swaraj and Jaiveer Shergill are among those who could be assigned the responsibility to mentor the Gen Z Cell conveners at a central level. A committee of around 30 leaders including Smriti Irani, Pankaja Munde, and leaders from Gujarat and Rajasthan, are also expected to interact with young people. Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu is among those who could be a part of the state-level engagement.

Even though the BJP already has an active team of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha with organisational networks to mobilise youth, the party is looking to tap digitally-driven youth who cannot be reached through conventional political outreach. The focus will be on building an early connection with the first-time voters, striking a chord with them, coining more vibrant slogans with them and establishing communication channels that go beyond political rallies and speeches.

Anuj Khosla, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state president, said, “We usually induct youth from 18 to 35 years age bracket but Gen Z Cell will have a more younger lot. The youth in the age bracket have their own vocabulary, aspirations and political perceptions. Their wavelength does not match with the elder group.”

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In Jalandhar, the party has appointed LLB student Parth Dhall as its Gen Z Cell convener. “The party wants me to engage with the younger lot through sustained interaction via Instagram and other social media platforms. I am yet to know my exact tasks. I was picked as I had already been posting videos of the works in Jalandhar North,” he said.

Indian Youth Congress activist from Jalandhar, Gurmehar Kaur, dismissed the development as “another PR exercise”, saying, “The BJP needs to understand that no amount of organisational reshuffling, new cells or recycled propaganda can change the fact that young Indians are seeing through their playbook.”

“This generation is asking questions that their spin doctors cannot answer. Where are the jobs? Where is the economic security? Where is the promise of a safe future? Where is even the clean air to breathe? The BJP can keep changing its packaging, but it cannot package away its failures. Young people want a future, not another publicity stunt,” she added.