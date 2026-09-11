BJP playing caste politics, says AAP

Punjab AAP state general secretary (organisation) and media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the BJP’s attempt to play the caste card in Punjab had once again been rejected by the people.

Referring to the visit of BJP leaders to Toor Banjara village in Sangrur, Pannu said the public response had sent a clear message that divisive politics had no place in Punjab.

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“Punjab’s soil is fertile, but the crops of religion, caste and hatred do not grow here. Before Toor Banjara, the people had given the same message to the Congress, and today they have sent the BJP packing as well,” he said.