Home / Punjab / BJP protests across Punjab, says Rs 12K cr ‘embezzled’

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:04 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
The Punjab unit of the BJP staged dharnas at 361 locations across the state, accusing the Bhagwant Mann-led government of misappropriating Rs 12,000 crore released by the Centre under the disaster relief fund. Party leaders alleged that the funds meant for flood victims were siphoned off, leaving affected citizens without “sufficient aid”.

Party workers raised slogans demanding accountability of the Mann government. Slogans like “Where did Rs 12,000 crore go?” and “Bhagwant government has eaten up Rs 12,000 crore!” echoed across protest sites.

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar said the Centre had sanctioned substantial relief for flood-hit areas but the state government failed to deliver it transparently. He said if the victims did not receive proper assistance, the BJP would escalate its agitation.

BJP state working president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma accused the Mann government of misleading the public with manipulated figures.

