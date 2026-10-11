BJP Punjab demands case against CM Mann for terming Delhi Police ‘Taliban-like’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s reaction to the Delhi Police move to detain protesters from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi has not gone down well with the state BJP.

Mann said Delhi Police had “Talibani approach”. The CM alleged on X that Delhi Police, which operates under the BJP-led Centre, entered the gurdwara bareheaded and wearing shoes, which violated the ‘maryada’. Other AAP leaders echoed this.

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Reacting to this, Punjab BJP spokesperson Sarchand Khiala urged Delhi Police to register a case against Mann, alleging that the CM had shared misleading information about the incident to hurt and provoke Sikh sentiments.

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He questioned him for calling Delhi Police “Talibani” without “verifying the facts”.

Responding to the criticism that police entered the gurdwara while wearing shoes and without covering their heads, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee general secretary Jagdeep Kahlon had clarified that the gurdwara people had prevented the police from moving towards the Darbar Sahib area.

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“The police had entered from the langar hall side near the ‘piau point’,” said Kahlon.

According to the explanation given on the viral video, the police personnel were passing through a common passage used by devotees to reach the ‘joda ghar’, said Khiala.

Khiala wondered whether a person who has been declared “Guru Dokhi” should be lecturing others on religious ‘maryada’.

He said the doors of the Guru’s abode remain open to those in need, but religious premises cannot be used as a platform for political demonstrations.