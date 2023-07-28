BJP: Punjab Govt sitting on Central funds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

A delegation of the BJP led by its state chief Sunil Jakhar today met the Governor and said the Centre had already provided enough funds but the state government was deliberately sitting over this money, which could save lives.

Jakhar alleged that people had been left to fend for themselves by this inept, incompetent and callous regime while their houses and fields were inundated by flood waters in various parts of the state.

