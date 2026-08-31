BJP Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia announces Punjab visit in nostalgic post

BJP Punjab in-charge and national general secretary Satish Poonia on Monday announced his Punjab visit in a nostalgic post which recalled the bygone days when he served as the party's youth wing chief in the border state.

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“That was two decades ago,” Poonia said in a social media announcement as he commenced his Punjab tour with an eye on saffron expansion in the state that goes to polls in 2027.

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After the recent visit of BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh who announced the creation of two new organisational units in Punjab -- circles and sub-circles apart from the existing 28,000 plus booths, Poonia will undertake the task of organisational outreach.

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As first reported by The Tribune, Poonia will visit all major centres and meet cadres to plan election strategies.

He will be in Chandigarh on Monday, in Jalandhar on Tuesday and in Jalandhar and Amritsar on Wednesday.

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"Today we meet again with new responsibilities, old relationships, and new resolve," Poonia said sharing on X some old pictures showing him in his role as Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Punjab chief.

"Some pictures are not just pictures; they are memories of that journey of life from which our organisational journey took a new direction. Looking back, I see a long journey of learning, struggle, and experience in every responsibility given by the organisation.

“Times have changed, responsibilities have changed, but the dedication and passion towards the organisation remain the same today.

“Two decades ago, the organisation gave me the opportunity to work on the soil of Punjab by appointing me as the state in-charge (Prabhari) of BJP Yuva Morcha, Punjab; that time was one of complete dedication to the organisation with youthful energy—working among the workers (karyakartas) of Punjab, reaching every village and every booth, and learning a great deal under the guidance of senior leaders are included in the indelible memories of my life," Poonia said.

He said today he was returning to that same soil of Punjab with a new responsibility.

"I am committed to fulfil with full responsibility, hard work, and dedication the trust expressed by the Bharatiya Janata Party in appointing me as the state in-charge (Prabhari) of Punjab," he announced.

The BJP has said it will contest all 117 seats in the state this time.