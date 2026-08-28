BJP Punjab issues show-cause notices to 3 Sangrur leaders over statements against party line

The Disciplinary Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab, has issued show-cause notices to three party leaders over statements made during a press conference in Sangrur on August 25.

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The notices have been issued to Randeep Singh Deol, former district president, BJP Sangrur; Maninder Singh Kapial, former district president, BJP Sangrur; and Jatinder Kalra, former state cells coordinator, BJP Punjab.

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According to the notice, the three leaders had conducted or participated in a press conference where they allegedly made statements on the party's internal affairs and organisational matters that went against the established party line and discipline. The Disciplinary Committee stated that such conduct had, prima facie, adversely affected the party's reputation, credibility and organisational image.

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The party has directed the three leaders to submit written explanations within seven days of receiving the notice, stating why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them for allegedly violating party discipline and damaging the party's reputation.

The notices further seek specific clarification on each leader's role in the press conference, the statements made by them, and the purpose behind holding it. In case of failure to respond within the stipulated period, the Disciplinary Committee said it may initiate appropriate disciplinary action under the Constitution and Rules of the BJP, without further notice.

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The show-cause notices were issued by Som Parkash, chairman, Disciplinary Committee, BJP Punjab. Copies have been marked to BJP Punjab in-charge Satish Punia, co-incharge Dr Narinder Singh Raina, state president Kewal Singh Dhillon, and general secretary (organisation) Manthri Srinivasulu.