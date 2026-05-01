BJP pushes for NFL Nangal plant expansion ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

With an eye on both industrial revival and political positioning ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab BJP state vice president Subhash Sharma met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers JP Nadda to push for the expansion of the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) plant at Nangal.

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Following the meeting, Sharma said that the Union Minister responded positively and assured that the proposal would be given due consideration. The demand for expansion is now emerging not just as an economic issue but also as a political one, with the BJP attempting to leverage it to strengthen its support base in the region in Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency.

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The Nangal NFL plant is a key source of livelihood for a large number of families, both directly and indirectly. Political observers note that by advocating its expansion, the BJP is trying to connect with workers, contractors, traders and others whose economic interests are tied to the plant.

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“The NFL plant at Nangal is one of the oldest fertiliser units in the country and has immense potential for expansion. Enhancing its capacity will ensure better fertiliser availability for farmers and generate significant employment opportunities for local youth,” said Sharma.

The NFL Nangal unit has played a crucial role in India’s agricultural growth since the early years after Independence. Located near the Bhakra Nangal Dam, the plant benefited from access to water and power critical inputs for fertiliser production. It was among the early industrial projects that supported the Green Revolution and continues to supply fertilisers to Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

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Currently functioning at limited capacity, the plant requires technological upgrades and modernisation to remain competitive. Experts believe that expansion could significantly enhance output and reduce operational costs.

“Despite its age, the Nangal plant remains highly relevant. With modernisation, it can again become a major fertiliser hub in North India,” Sharma said.

The proposed expansion is expected to directly benefit farmers by ensuring a steady supply of fertilisers, especially during peak agricultural seasons when shortages are often reported.

The expansion of the NFL plant has become a major issue ahead of elections because so many people are linked to it economically. Any promise regarding its revival or expansion naturally draws public attention.

While the assurance from the Union Minister has raised hopes, the proposal will still require feasibility studies, financial approvals and policy clearances. Nonetheless, the meeting marks an important step toward reviving one of Punjab’s historic industrial assets.

With political stakes rising and economic benefits evident, the future of the NFL Nangal plant is likely to remain a key issue in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections in the region.