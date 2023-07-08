 BJP puts 50% seat rider for poll truck with Akalis : The Tribune India

BJP puts 50% seat rider for poll truck with Akalis

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, July 7

Even though the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have publicly denied getting into an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections next year, both parties have kept their options open.

Sticking points

  • BJP keen to contest 50% of 13 LS seats, say sources
  • If truck happens, SAD may leave at most five seats for BJP
  • Assembly seat formula (94 SAD & 23 BJP) would have to remain unchanged
  • Akalis’ alliance with BSP a problem for BJP in urban seats

Sources told The Tribune that both former allies were “willing” for a truck ahead of the General Election and were in the midst of talks. However, the final decision rests on the consensus on a seat-sharing formula. The sources said the saffron party was seeking to contest at least 50 per cent of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. When both the parties were allies, Akalis used to contest 10 LS seats while the BJP three.

“If at all there’s an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, the SAD may leave at most five seats for the BJP. However, the Vidhan Sabha seat formula (94 for the SAD and 23 for the BJP) would have to remain unchanged. If the BJP needs a partner in Punjab, the SAD, which is at its lowest ebb, too, needs an ally to spruce up its chances,” a leader said on anonymity.

However, the BJP is staking claim on urban seats, and the SAD already has an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which may stake claim for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. The SAD, the sources claimed, might leave Patiala seat for the BJP so that former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder’s family could contest from their pocket borough.

He added that Akalis were ready for an alliance and so was the BJP. The result of the Jalandhar LS bypoll has lent hope to both the outfits that their alliance can work in Punjab. If the votes of SAD candidate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi (1,58,445 votes) and BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal (1,34,800 ) are added, they come close to AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku which polled 3,02, 279 votes.

“However, there is a feeling in the BJP camp that Akalis need the party to woo urban voters. Also, the BJP recently imported leaders from other parties and now have some better faces than before. The biggest factor that brings the BJP and the SAD together is the common enemy in AAP,” a leader said.

