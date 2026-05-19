Abohar: BJP releases ‘chargesheet’ against AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a “Sankalp Patra” listing post-election promises and also a “chargesheet” detailing alleged gross neglect of Abohar by the AAP-led government.

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Legislator Sandeep Jakhar and former Mayor Vimal Thatai presented the documents, which stated that the Punjab government recently released Rs 33 crore each to civic bodies of Hoshiarpur and Batala and Rs 25 crore to Mohali, while it allocated a mere Rs 5 crore to Abohar for urban development.

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