BJP replaces Muktsar district president within fortnight
Kuldeep Singh Bhangewala takes over from Saish Asija, who was reappointed on July 19
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday replaced its Muktsar district president, Saish Asija, with Kuldeep Singh Bhangewala, barely a fortnight after reappointing Asija to the post.
Asija, a resident of Malout, had been reappointed as the district president on July 19.
Sources said some party leaders were unhappy with Asija’s functioning. A few of them, including district vice-president Som Nath Kalra, had recently quit the BJP to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Bhangewala, a resident of Bhangewala village in Muktsar district, is considered close to former Union Minister of State Vijay Sampla. He is one of the BJP’s prominent turbaned Sikh faces in the district and has earlier served as the general secretary of the Punjab BJP Kisan Morcha.
A senior BJP leader described the development as an internal party matter and declined to comment further.