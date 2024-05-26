BJP ropes in pravasi prabharis from Rajasthan, Gujarat for campaign

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 25

To bridge the gap between the Bharatiya Janata Party’s old and new leadership, and monitor the campaign of its candidates, the saffron party has called in its leaders from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jammu as ‘pravasi prabharis’. Notably, a number of leaders from other parties have joined the BJP in the recent past, but they are reportedly facing problems in working in tandem with the old guard of the party.

A senior BJP leader from Rajasthan, who has been campaigning in Punjab for the past couple of days, said, “Our duty is to monitor the activities of our workers at booth level, ‘panna pramukh’ (page head of electoral rolls). Further, we are coordinating between the old and new leadership of the party. In the past elections, they have campaigned against each other and this is our duty to coordinate and maintain a balance between them,” said a ‘pravasi prabhari’ of the BJP.

Ex-minister of Rajasthan, Surender Pal Singh TT said, “Nearly 12 ‘pravasi prabhari’ from Rajasthan and Gujarat have arrived here to give a fillip to the campaign of our party candidates.”

Notably, Surender Pal Singh TT is holding meetings in Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency. Similarly, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and MLA Nimbahera Shrichand Kriplani are holding meetings in Ludhiana, MLA Sadulshahar Gurveer Singh Brar is holding meetings in Patiala.

MLA Gurveer Brar said, “Our efforts are bearing fruit here. We are just additional eyes and ears of our candidates, giving them public feedback. We daily co-ordinate and chalk out the tour programme for the candidate.”

Further, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who is a star campaigner of the BJP in Punjab, is also touring the state.

Sunil Singla, co-convenor, media cell, BJP Punjab, said, “The campaigning is in its last leg and our leaders from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jammu are campaigning here in favour of the party candidates. Now, the BJP leaders from Delhi and Haryana will also come.”

Notably, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is the BJP’s state ‘prabhari’ (in-charge).

Cong sends leaders from other states

The Congress too has sent some leaders from other states to give a fillip to the campaign of its candidates. However, the local leadership of the Congress is facing language problem. For instance, Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday held a meeting with the Congress workers in Gidderbaha town, addressed them in English and Hindi in his local dialect. On this, a local Congress leader said, “The language created a problem, but we tried to understand him with his gestures.”

