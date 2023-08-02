BJP-SAD alliance imminent: Ashwani

Gurdaspur, August 1
Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar today said the BJP-SAD alliance was imminent and it was just a matter of time before both joined hands.
“The politics of Punjab is in a churn. Political compulsions of the BJP and SAD are such that it is imperative that both come together on one platform. The logic of electoral arithmetic surely demands an alliance between the two,” he said.
He added that there were chances that an alliance could also be forged between AAP and the Congress. “Kejriwal’s party can lay claim to a large number of seats from the Congress on account of the fact that he has 92 MLAs in the legislative assembly. On the other hand, the Congress, when it comes to seat-sharing, will put forward the fact that it has eight Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Nevertheless, these things can be sorted out when there is a tie-up between the parties.” said Kumar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
‘6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests’: SC summons Manipur DGP on Aug 7
Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements
Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in LS; ‘undemocratic’: Oppn
Parl empowered to make laws for Capital: Shah
No-trust debate on Aug 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later
BJD, YSRCP to back BJP