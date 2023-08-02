BJP-SAD alliance imminent: Ashwani

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, August 1

Former Union minister Ashwani Kumar today said the BJP-SAD alliance was imminent and it was just a matter of time before both joined hands.

“The politics of Punjab is in a churn. Political compulsions of the BJP and SAD are such that it is imperative that both come together on one platform. The logic of electoral arithmetic surely demands an alliance between the two,” he said.

He added that there were chances that an alliance could also be forged between AAP and the Congress. “Kejriwal’s party can lay claim to a large number of seats from the Congress on account of the fact that he has 92 MLAs in the legislative assembly. On the other hand, the Congress, when it comes to seat-sharing, will put forward the fact that it has eight Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Nevertheless, these things can be sorted out when there is a tie-up between the parties.” said Kumar.

