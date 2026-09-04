BJP seeks NHRC probe into 'custodial torture' of Sikh protester by Punjab Police

BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh has sought urgent intervention from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged custodial torture of a Sikh youth, Mohanjit Singh, and mistreatment of his family by the Punjab Police.

In a letter to NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo on Friday, Chugh alleged that the incident took place after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a “Lok Milni” programme in Sheron village, under the Sunam Assembly constituency, on September 2. According to Chugh, Mohanjit Singh had displayed a black flag in protest against what he described as the state government’s failure to curb drug abuse in Punjab.

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Chugh alleged that instead of addressing the youth’s grievance, police arrested him and subjected him to custodial torture. Citing Mohanjit Singh’s account, he claimed that the youth was stripped and beaten in custody, had cuts allegedly made on his thighs with a blade, and had salt rubbed into the wounds. He further alleged that the youth was subjected to repeated electric shocks.

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The BJP leader also alleged that police forcibly opened Mohanjit Singh’s “joora” and pulled his hair and beard, describing the act as an assault on his religious identity. He claimed that a DSP-rank officer also mistreated and insulted the youth’s elderly mother and sister during the period of custody.

Chugh further alleged that officials made a video call while Mohanjit Singh was being stripped and tortured and displayed his bloodied and injured condition during the call. He said that, if established, the allegation would raise serious questions about the involvement of senior officials in the alleged human rights violation.

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Chugh urged NHRC to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, constitute an independent fact-finding team to visit Sheron village and the concerned police station, order registration of an FIR against the police personnel allegedly responsible, including the DSP, and ensure security and medical assistance for Mohanjit Singh and his family.

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar also condemned the alleged torture of Mohanjit Singh. He said that, in a democracy, Indian citizens have a constitutional right to protest peacefully.

“The Chief Minister has begun to consider himself a ruler of the Mughal era and is now trampling upon the democratic rights of the people. The desecration of a Sikh youth’s articles of faith is an even more serious offence. This police brutality is reminiscent of the atrocities committed against Sikhs during the rule of Zakariya Khan,” Jakhar said.

In a message shared on social media regarding the incident, Jakhar wrote: “Anti-Panth Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has now fallen so low as to crush democracy and humanity. Mohanjit Singh, a youth from village Sheron, exercised his fundamental right to protest over a matter of public interest, such as the sale of drugs in the area. The fact that the government could not tolerate his protest, subjected him to police brutality reminiscent of Zakariya Khan’s rule, and senior officials watched the torture live demonstrates the extent to which the Chief Minister, intoxicated with the arrogance of power, has begun violating the fundamental rights of the people.”

“Administering electric shocks to a Gursikh youth, brutally beating him, and desecrating his Kakars have brought back memories of the era of the Mughal empire. The Chief Minister should remember that power does not last forever, but the stain of arrogance of power will be associated with him for the rest of his life,” Jakhar said.

He criticised the Bhagwant Mann government, alleging that the incident reflected an assault on democratic rights. He demanded that the Chief Minister apologise and take action against the police officers responsible. He also appealed to the people of Punjab to vote the AAP government out of power in the 2027 Assembly election.