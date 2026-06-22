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Home / Punjab / BJP selling ‘bogus dreams’: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

BJP selling ‘bogus dreams’: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:58 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo
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Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today took a jibe at BJP president Nitin Nabin for selling the “bogus dreams” of “recreating the Maharaja Ranjit Singh-era” in Punjab, which he said, was impossible, historically as well as geographically.

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Warring said Punjab was facing several issues like the farm crisis, unemployment, corruption, drug menace and the rising gangster culture. “We need solutions to those pressing problems and not a rewind of history, which in any case is not possible,” he remarked.

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He said Nabin was not the first one to sell these “bogus dreams” and people of Punjab were really not interested or impressed with such rhetoric, as they were facing survival challenges.

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“Instead of selling the Ranjit Singh-era dreams, let us talk about the present crisis Punjab is facing,” Warring told the BJP president, while seeking his commitment that the saffron party would cooperate with Punjab irrespective of the party that forms the government in the state after the upcoming elections.

“If the formation of a BJP government in Punjab is a precondition for the BJP-ruled Centre to address the state’s problems, then we may well have to wait for some time,” Warring said.

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