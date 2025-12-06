BJP slams AAP govt over ‘democracy violation’ in Punjab Panchayat election

BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma alleged that democracy had been violated in Punjab by the ruling AAP government during the nomination proceedings for the upcoming Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections. Sharma said candidates from various parties faced widespread discrimination, with many prevented from filing nominations.

Advertisement

He termed these tactics “loktantra da ghaan” (violation of democracy) and “loktantra khohn di koshish” (attempt to destroy democracy), saying they marked the reverse countdown for AAP. Despite this, BJP had succeeded in filing nomination papers in many places.

Advertisement

Sharma spoke at an event in Jalandhar marking Dr BR Ambedkar’s Parinirvan Diwas, attended by Union Minister L Murugan and other BJP leaders. When asked about BJP’s ground presence ahead of the 2027 election, Sharma said AAP’s tactics would hasten their downfall.

Advertisement

“The ruling government has prevented parties from participating in the election process, torn forms, and stopped candidates from filling them. BJP has approached the high court. When governments violate democratic processes, their days are numbered,” Sharma said.

He added that despite AAP’s tactics, many BJP workers had managed to complete the electoral process. “About 80 per cent of our candidates successfully deposited Zila Parishad forms. BJP continues to voice its concerns amidst people with conviction.”