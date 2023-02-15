BJP slams Bhagwant Mann over law & order

Chandigarh, February 14
Reacting to the statement of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that law and order situation has improved in the state, BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill slammed Mann for his blatant lie.
He said, “Despite high-profile murder of Sidhu Moosewala, killings of players (Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian and Dharminder Singh), murder of anti-drug activist Ram Gopal, death of constable Mandeep Singh in a shootout, two RPG attacks on the police establishments, Mann has the audacity to claim that law and order has improved.”
