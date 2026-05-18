icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / BJP slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for statement against Modi’s foreign visit

BJP slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for statement against Modi’s foreign visit

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:56 AM May 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Advertisement

The BJP on Sunday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for criticising PM Narendra Modi’s foreign visits after urging people to cut down on gold purchases and fuel consumption.

Advertisement

The party accused the Chief Minister of reducing serious issues of diplomacy and national interest to “comedy”, and said leaders holding constitutional offices should act with greater responsibility.

Advertisement

Amid the West Asia crisis, PM Modi had urged people to reduce fuel consumption, delay gold purchases and avoid foreign travel.

Advertisement

Reacting to it, Mann had asked the PM to first stop his foreign visits, asking why he can’t work from home.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Some people used to do comedy earlier and even today after holding a Constitutional office. Such people, who go to the Assembly in an intoxicated state, should not be taken seriously.” “However, if someday Bhagwant Mann really acts like a Chief Minister, he will understand that the Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE contributed to increasing strategic petroleum reserves there,” he added.

Advertisement

Defending Modi’s outreach, Poonawalla said India’s diplomatic engagements played a crucial role in securing economic and strategic interests, particularly during periods of global uncertainty and geopolitical conflict.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts