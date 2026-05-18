BJP slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for statement against Modi’s foreign visit

The BJP on Sunday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for criticising PM Narendra Modi’s foreign visits after urging people to cut down on gold purchases and fuel consumption.

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The party accused the Chief Minister of reducing serious issues of diplomacy and national interest to “comedy”, and said leaders holding constitutional offices should act with greater responsibility.

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Amid the West Asia crisis, PM Modi had urged people to reduce fuel consumption, delay gold purchases and avoid foreign travel.

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Reacting to it, Mann had asked the PM to first stop his foreign visits, asking why he can’t work from home.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Some people used to do comedy earlier and even today after holding a Constitutional office. Such people, who go to the Assembly in an intoxicated state, should not be taken seriously.” “However, if someday Bhagwant Mann really acts like a Chief Minister, he will understand that the Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE contributed to increasing strategic petroleum reserves there,” he added.

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Defending Modi’s outreach, Poonawalla said India’s diplomatic engagements played a crucial role in securing economic and strategic interests, particularly during periods of global uncertainty and geopolitical conflict.