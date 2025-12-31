DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / BJP slams Punjab govt over MGNREGA shortfall, accuses AAP of snatching jobs from poor

BJP slams Punjab govt over MGNREGA shortfall, accuses AAP of snatching jobs from poor

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma also questioned why no action has been taken so far in 10,653 corruption cases detected by Special Audit Unit

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:59 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File photo
Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has failed to provide the statutory 100 days of employment under MGNREGA to lakhs of people from weaker and deprived sections, workers, and Dalit families over the past nearly four years. By doing so, he has not only taken away the guarantee of employment but also snatched bread from the plates of the poor, hurting their dignity and self-respect, said Ashwani Sharma, working president, Punjab BJP, accompanied by state vice-president Subhash Sharma and state media head Vineet Joshi at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Sharma said that during the Assembly session, the Speaker allotted limited time, and whatever time was given was repeatedly disrupted by members of the ruling party. For this reason, he held a press conference on December 29 and presented facts to the public regarding serious issues related to MGNREGA. As expected, the Chief Minister did not respond to these questions. Had he had answers, he would have given them – because responding would have exposed to the entire Punjab that the AAP government has taken away the employment guarantee of the poor under MGNREGA.

Advertisement

Through the media, Sharma again questioned the Chief Minister: when the central Modi government sends funds for 100 days of employment for every worker in Punjab, why does the state government not provide full 100 days of employment to workers? He further asked why mandatory social audits under MGNREGA were not conducted in 6,095 gram panchayats in 2024-25 and in 7,389 gram panchayats in 2025-26 – whose corruption is being hidden? He also questioned why no action has been taken so far in 10,653 corruption cases detected by Special Audit Unit, and why the guilty are being protected.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts