BJP slams SAD over river waters

Mohali, August 31

Balbir Singh Sidhu, state vice-president, BJP, said SAD chief Sukhbir Badal should tell why the Akali government during 10 years of its tenure did not abolish Article 5 of the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, 2004, brought by the Congress in 2004. He said Sukhbir had started misleading people through emotional statements.

