BJP targeting Punjabis over Delhi AQI: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media in-charge Baltej Pannu slammed the BJP for repeatedly blaming Punjab’s farmers for Delhi’s pollution while conveniently ignoring the substantial efforts made by the Bhagwant Mann government and farmers to manage paddy stubble.

Taking direct aim at Delhi BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pannu said BJP leaders were making Punjab’s farmers scapegoats instead of addressing multiple sources of pollution in the national capital.

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Pointing out that Parliament’s data recorded an 80 per cent decline in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab last year and that the AAP government has deployed more than 21,000 crop residue management machines, he challenged Sirsa to visit Punjab and witness the ground reality instead of spreading propaganda.

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He also reminded the Centre that it had refused to share the financial burden of stubble management despite the Bhagwant Mann government’s offer.