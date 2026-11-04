DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / BJP targeting Punjabis over Delhi AQI: AAP

BJP targeting Punjabis over Delhi AQI: AAP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:16 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media in-charge Baltej Pannu slammed the BJP for repeatedly blaming Punjab’s farmers for Delhi’s pollution while conveniently ignoring the substantial efforts made by the Bhagwant Mann government and farmers to manage paddy stubble.

Taking direct aim at Delhi BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pannu said BJP leaders were making Punjab’s farmers scapegoats instead of addressing multiple sources of pollution in the national capital.

Advertisement

Pointing out that Parliament’s data recorded an 80 per cent decline in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab last year and that the AAP government has deployed more than 21,000 crop residue management machines, he challenged Sirsa to visit Punjab and witness the ground reality instead of spreading propaganda.

Advertisement

He also reminded the Centre that it had refused to share the financial burden of stubble management despite the Bhagwant Mann government’s offer.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts