BJP targets Punjab Government over neglect of Kadamba tourist complex in Nangal

The BJP today targeted the Punjab Government over the continued neglect of the Kadamba Tourist Complex in Nangal. Party state vice-president Subhash Sharma alleged that the government had failed to revive the tourism property despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s promise to develop Nangal as a tourism destination.

Sharma visited the closed tourist complex along with party supporters and questioned the government’s handling of the property. He alleged that its ownership had been illegally transferred through mutation in favour of private individuals. He also questioned the alleged lack of action against revenue officials despite the registration of two FIRs in the matter.

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The BJP leader linked the controversy to the case involving missing revenue records of 14 villages, alleging that the government had failed to take effective action despite the disappearance of official records, which are government property.

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The controversy surrounding the Kadamba Tourist Complex has brought to light serious discrepancies in revenue records relating to government acquired land in Nangal. The property, acquired by the Punjab Tourism Department in 2005, reportedly continues to be recorded in the names of private individuals because mutation in favour of the department was never carried out.

The discrepancy came to light when the state government initiated plans to revive and redevelop the long-neglected complex. The omission has raised questions about the handling of acquisition records and the functioning of the revenue machinery.

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The Kadamba Tourist Complex, situated in the heart of Nangal town, was once a prominent hospitality facility catering to tourists visiting Bhakra Dam, Anandpur Sahib and the Shivalik foothills. However, the complex has remained closed for years, with its buildings and infrastructure deteriorating due to prolonged neglect.

Despite occupying prime land in the town, the property has failed to contribute to the region’s tourism potential. Its revival is considered important for attracting visitors and generating economic activity in the area.

Revenue officials have initiated an inquiry to ascertain how the property continued to be recorded in private names despite its acquisition by the government.

Sources said the administration was examining records relating to the acquisition and subsequent handling of the property to identify officials responsible for failing to ensure the transfer of ownership in revenue documents

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who represents the Anandpur Sahib Assembly constituency, said the government was committed to developing Nangal as a major tourism destination because of its scenic surroundings and proximity to important religious and heritage sites.

He said the revival of the Kadamba Tourist Complex was part of the government's broader plan to promote tourism in the region and assured that those responsible for the lapse would be held accountable.

The controversy has also drawn attention to discrepancies involving other government acquired properties in the Nangal region. Sources said several parcels of land acquired by agencies, including the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the Punjab Irrigation Department, continued to be recorded in the names of private individuals in revenue documents.