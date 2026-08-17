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Home / Punjab / BJP to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

BJP to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Saini said a “double-engine government” in Punjab under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would accelerate development

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:30 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini File
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the BJP would contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab and expressed confidence that it would form the next government in the state. He said the organisation was being strengthened at the grassroots level and the achievements of the Centre would be taken to every household.

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Saini said a “double-engine government” in Punjab under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would accelerate development. He noted that governments of the same ideology at the Centre and in the state would help fast-track approvals and implementation of projects in industry, employment, and infrastructure. “Punjab has immense potential. With the right policies and strong leadership, the state can be put on a new path of development,” he said. He added that the BJP aimed to make Punjab a model state.

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State’s youth need right direction: Dhillon

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At an induction programme in Mullanpur, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the state’s youth had immense potential but needed the right direction.

Addressing the gathering, Dhillon assured the newly inducted members that they would be given due respect, responsibilities and opportunities to strengthen the BJP at the grassroots level.

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Targeting the AAP government, Dhillon alleged that its promise to eradicate drug abuse had proved hollow. He said drugs and unemployment had created uncertainty about the youth’s future.

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