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Home / Punjab / BJP to contest all 117 Punjab Assembly seats alone in 2027: Party’s state in-charge Satish Poonia

BJP to contest all 117 Punjab Assembly seats alone in 2027: Party’s state in-charge Satish Poonia

Despite persistent reports of behind-the-scenes talks between senior BJP leaders and various Akali factions, BJP on Monday maintained its official stand

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:59 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Satish Poonia. Photo: A video grab/ Punjab BJP YouTube
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Despite persistent reports of behind-the-scenes talks between senior BJP leaders and various Akali factions, BJP on Monday maintained its official stand that it would contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly election on its own.

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Satish Poonia, BJP’s state in-charge, told the media that the party would contest all 117 Assembly seats independently.

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“I knew you would ask me this question. And that is what everyone is asking. I reiterate that we will contest the elections on our own,” he said.

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Poonia added that meetings between leaders of different parties take place from time to time, but clarified that such meetings did not constitute alliance talks.

Responding to questions about reports of indiscipline and rebellion within the party, Poonia said he was in the state to speak to all leaders and that everyone was welcome.

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“I am in Punjab to organise workshops for the workers. We are strengthening the party at all levels. Our workers and leaders are gearing up for the polls,” he said.

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