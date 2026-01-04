BJP to contest all 117 seats in 2027 Punjab Assembly polls: Tarun Chugh

Talking to The Tribune at Nangal today, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party would contest all 117 seats in Punjab in the 2027 Assembly elections. Chugh, along with BJP state vice president Subhash Sharma, was in Nangal to participate in the 100th birth anniversary celebration of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, organised by the BJP.

Chugh said the BJP was not engaged in any negotiations with the SAD for an alliance in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state. The party wanted to go it alone in the next Assembly elections and was working in each constituency at the grassroots level. “The party is in a position to form the government on its own for the first time in Punjab,” he said

The national general secretary of the BJP said that the present AAP government has raised a debt of Rs 1 lakh crore in the last four years, and the total debt burden on Punjab has increased to about Rs 4 lakh crore. Having failed to perform in the state, the AAP government was creating non-issues in Punjab. The state government has started a campaign against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (G RAM G) scheme launched by the Union government. Chugh said the BJP would launch a nationwide campaign to spread awareness regarding the new scheme.

While the Punjab government was opposing the G RAM G scheme, it provided, on average, only 28 days of employment to workers under the old MNREGA scheme in the state. The G RAM G scheme promises to give employment for 125 days in a year. The government of India wants to add value to the works carried out under the G RAM G scheme.

“Earlier, under MNREGA most of the funds were being swindled and no value was being added. Now funds under the G RAM G scheme would be allocated for proper works that are required in rural areas of the state,” Chugh said.

While addressing BJP workers in Nangal, Subhash Sharma said that the present AAP government has unleashed a reign of terror in the state. “Leaders of opposition parties, journalists and whoever raises their voice against them are being booked in false cases. With just a year left of the present government, the people of Punjab would rise to uproot this government,” he said.