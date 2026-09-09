BJP to contest Punjab poll on issues of ‘anarchy, corruption, drug menace’: Nitin Nabin

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday alleged “anarchy and corruption” in Punjab and asserted that his party will contest the upcoming Assembly poll in the border state on these issues to dislodge the ruling AAP from power.

In his first press conference at the BJP headquarters here since becoming the national president of the party in January, Nabin also flagged the issue of drug menace in Punjab and vowed to raise a public movement against it in the run-up to the state Assembly poll due early next year.

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He was replying to media queries after announcing the launch of a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to mark his 25 years in public life with a series of programmes focused on youth outreach and public participation.

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Asked about the BJP’s strategy for the Punjab poll, Nabin said that given the “state of anarchy and corruption” prevailing in the state, the BJP is fully prepared to confront the situation head-on.

He, however, did not comment on any possibility of an alliance between the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal in the poll-bound Punjab.

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“We believe there is a pressing need for a widespread public movement against the drug menace, and the BJP will spearhead such a movement in the coming days,” he said.

“Furthermore, the anarchy and corruption characterising the Punjab Government, along with the questionable nature of recent inductions into their party, pose a threat to both the state and the nation. We will take these issues to the electoral battlefield,” the BJP chief added.

Nabin was apparently referring to the recent induction of Gurpreet Sekhon into the ruling AAP in Punjab. Sekhon, a resident of Mudki in Ferozepur, was one of the main accused in the sensational 2016 Nabha jailbreak case.

Asked if he has been visiting various states in view of the upcoming poll, Nabin said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party’s cadre and leadership work 24x7. We are full-time politicians — I am going to visit West Bengal this month.”