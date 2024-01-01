BJP to decide on going solo in 2027 poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is entering 2026, an important year before the 2027 Punjab elections. This is a critical time for the party.

In the coming months, it will decide if it will fight the elections alone or join hands again with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Both parties have faced difficulties since they ended their partnership in September 2021, after more than 25 years together.

Inside the BJP, there is a big divide. Old leaders who grew up with the RSS want the party to contest alone in 2027. But new leaders, many coming from the Congress in the last two years, want to form an alliance with the SAD. So far, the top national leaders of the BJP do not seem interested in an alliance.

The party also finds it hard to handle Punjab-related issues. Any decision about the state often causes anger. For example, problems arose over Panjab University, Chandigarh administration and the farm laws. But the BJP is learning to be more careful. Recently, it stopped a Rajasthan BJP leader from performing puja at the Gang Canal in Ferozepur halfway, to avoid trouble.

Election results have not been very good for the BJP in terms of winning seats. However, party leaders say people are slowly starting to accept them. Working president Ashwani Sharma pointed out good signs from the Tarn Taran by-election and later local body polls (Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti). Unlike the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where candidates could not even campaign in some places, this time people allowed BJP workers to set up booths and speak to voters.

The results show the BJP can still win on its own in its old strong areas like Gurdaspur-Pathankot and Fazilka-Abohar. There was also some hope when a BJP candidate won a Zila Parishad seat in Tarn Taran, an area linked to the strong Sikh seat of jailed leader Amritpal Singh.

To win more support, the BJP is trying to be softer on Sikh (Panthic) issues. It is using Ravneet Singh Bittu, a Sikh leader, as the key face. Even though he lost the Parliament election, he was made Minister of State for Railways. Now, he supports the release of Bandi Sikhs (Sikh prisoners), including some involved in the killing of his grandfather, former Chief Minister Beant Singh. Earlier, he was against their release. He also supported letting Amritpal Singh attend Parliament, even when the Punjab Government said no.

Sunil Jakhar is still the state president even after offering to resign. He speaks about Punjabiyat (Punjab's identity) along with nationalism. He emphasises the BJP's role as a bridge to unite Delhi and Punjab, ensuring the state's legitimate demands, long overdue despite its sacrifices for India's independence, geopolitics and food security, are effectively presented and resolved at the Centre.

Some party workers, who did not want to be named, said national BJP leaders should visit Punjab more often. They should not just attend Sikh or Punjabi events in Delhi or other states. One old worker said, "People in Punjab still need kindness and respect for our culture of hard work and sacrifice."