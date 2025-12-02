DT
Home / Punjab / BJP to fight 2027 Punjab assembly polls entirely on its own: Ashwani Sharma

BJP to fight 2027 Punjab assembly polls entirely on its own: Ashwani Sharma

Sharma's remarks come after senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh, during a recent interview, advocated a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:57 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ashwani Sharma. File photo
Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday asserted that his party will contest the 2027 assembly elections in the state entirely on its own.

He said the BJP will prepare keeping in mind all 117 assembly seats.

Sharma's remarks came after senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh, during a recent interview, advocated a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Responding to a question on Amarinder's statement, Sharma said, "Captain Saab is an elder. He expressed his views in personal capacity. But the party is clear from day one. The BJP is making plans, carrying out activities and expanding its organisational structure, keeping in mind all 117 assembly seats."

In October, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Bittu also stated that the party will go alone in the next state elections and ruled out a possible alliance with the SAD.

The SAD had parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance in 2020 over the three farm laws that now stand repealed.

The state BJP working president said that the positive atmosphere created in the country by 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance has strengthened a sense of hope and trust among the people of Punjab as well.

Just like in Haryana, Sharma said, Punjabis, too, want an end to drugs and criminal gangs, strengthened law and order, and guaranteed Minimum Support Price for crops.

