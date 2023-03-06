BJP to gherao House on March 9 over inaction in Ajnala incident

Chandigarh, March 5
Alleging failure of the AAP government to act against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, the BJP is planning to gherao the Vidhan Sabha during the Budget session on March 9.
The saffron party has been consistently flaying the government over “deteriorating” law and order in the state.
The party is planning to moblise its workers from block level. BJP spokesperson Anish Sidana said the AAP government had completely failed to maintain law and order.
“With every passing day, the situation is getting from bad to worse. The police surrendered before the radicals in Ajnala,” he said.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, BJP state chief Ashwani Sharma said law and order would not improve through tweets and action should be taken.
Sharma said the residents had seen reality of the AAP government within 10 months of it being in power in the state and voters would vote for them in the 2024 General Elections.
Anganwari workers to join Delhi rally
- The Anganwari Mulazim Union, Punjab, at its state-level meeting, under the leadership of state chief Harjit Kaur Panjola, decided to participate in a national-level rally to be held in April in Delhi to protest against the Centre.
- They also plan to gherao Parliament to protest against the rising inflation and in support of their demands. Usha Rani, national president of the All-India Federation, and AR Sidhu, general secretary, attended the meeting and apprised the participants about the problems being faced by workers in carrying out the ICDS schemes.
- Rani said the protest against would be held in Delhi on April 5 and a large number of employee organisations would participate and would march towards Parliament to protest against the high inflation rate and in support of their demands which include regularisation of their services, to give gratuity and withdraw labour laws, etc.
