BJP to go ahead with ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ despite Sikh groups’ objections

Despite opposition to BJP’s programme, “Veer Bal Diwas”, commemorating the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s two younger sons, the party will proceed as scheduled. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikh organisations object, preferring “Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas” or “Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas” to emphasise martyrdom over bravery.

Advertisement

At a Punjab BJP press conference, Bikram Cheema, party state vice-president; Dayal Das Sodhi, state general secretary; Manjit Singh Rai, former vice-chairman of National Minorities Commission; and Vineet Joshi, state media head, stated the party is organising large-scale programmes in 768 districts to honour the Sahibzadas’ sacrifices, promoting the Guru’s teachings in various languages.

Advertisement

Manjit Singh Rai highlighted BJP’s commitment to Sikh issues, citing initiatives like Kartarpur Corridor and integrating Sikh history into education. Dayal Das Sodhi outlined Punjab’s programme schedule for December 26, including Shabad Kirtan, seminars, and outreach campaigns.

Advertisement

Vineet Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has undertaken historic initiatives to honour Sikhism and the Guru’s sacrifices globally, declaring “Veer Bal Diwas” a historic step linking the Sahibzadas’ martyrdom with national consciousness.