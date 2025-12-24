DT
Home / Punjab / BJP to go ahead with 'Veer Bal Diwas' despite Sikh groups' objections

BJP to go ahead with ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ despite Sikh groups’ objections

The party is organising large-scale programmes in 768 districts to honour the Sahibzadas’ sacrifices, promoting the Guru’s teachings in various languages

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:24 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
SGPC and Sikh organisations prefer 'Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas' or 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas' to emphasise martyrdom over bravery.
Despite opposition to BJP’s programme, “Veer Bal Diwas”, commemorating the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s two younger sons, the party will proceed as scheduled. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikh organisations object, preferring “Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas” or “Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas” to emphasise martyrdom over bravery.

At a Punjab BJP press conference, Bikram Cheema, party state vice-president; Dayal Das Sodhi, state general secretary; Manjit Singh Rai, former vice-chairman of National Minorities Commission; and Vineet Joshi, state media head, stated the party is organising large-scale programmes in 768 districts to honour the Sahibzadas’ sacrifices, promoting the Guru’s teachings in various languages.

Manjit Singh Rai highlighted BJP’s commitment to Sikh issues, citing initiatives like Kartarpur Corridor and integrating Sikh history into education. Dayal Das Sodhi outlined Punjab’s programme schedule for December 26, including Shabad Kirtan, seminars, and outreach campaigns.

Vineet Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has undertaken historic initiatives to honour Sikhism and the Guru’s sacrifices globally, declaring “Veer Bal Diwas” a historic step linking the Sahibzadas’ martyrdom with national consciousness.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

