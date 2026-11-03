BJP to hold 1984 riots conclave in Chandigarh as Rahul Gandhi kicks off Congress campaign in Sangrur

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Punjab on Wednesday to launch his party's campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections, the state BJP will hold a one-day conclave in Chandigarh on the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, directly targeting the Congress.

The two events are scheduled for Wednesday, November 4.

Advertisement

The BJP's conclave, titled "Zakhm 84 De", will be held from 9 am to 5 pm at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24.

Advertisement

Speakers at the conclave will include survivors and eyewitnesses such as Nirpreet Kaur, a key witness in the case that led to Sajjan Kumar's conviction; former National Commission for Minorities chairman Tarlochan Singh; and MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who lost five family members in the violence.

The legal aspect will be represented by senior advocate HS Phoolka, who led the prolonged fight to secure convictions, and Justice SN Dhingra (retd), who headed the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) that reinvestigated closed cases in 2018.

Advertisement

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who represented victims in several Supreme Court proceedings, will deliver the keynote address, according to the party.

Gandhi will address a "Hisab Maango" rally in Sangrur, the stronghold of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

According to a statement issued by state general secretary Rajneesh Dhiman and state media head Vineet Joshi, the conclave aims to present the facts of the massacre to the younger generation, 42 years after the violence.

It will also examine the four-decade-long legal battle for justice and efforts to rehabilitate victims' families. Survivors, eyewitnesses, legal experts, former judges and political leaders are expected to participate.

A photographic exhibition will be inaugurated at 9.30 am by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and state in-charge Satish Poonia. BJP national spokesperson RP Singh will moderate the proceedings.

The programme is structured around six sessions:

'Sikh genocide: When and how?' will feature first-hand accounts, including that of Nirpreet Kaur, a key witness in the case that led to Sajjan Kumar's conviction.

'Was the 1984 Sikh genocide a conspiracy?' will examine alleged complicity at the government level. MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who lost five family members in the violence, will participate.

'Murder of justice' will discuss alleged lapses in the investigations. Justice SN Dhingra (retd), who headed the Supreme Court-appointed SIT in 2018, senior advocate HS Phoolka and advocate Ashok Kashyap will speak.

'Efforts to punish the guilty' will feature Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Phoolka.

The concluding session will review rehabilitation efforts undertaken by BJP governments. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Poonia, Dhillon and Sahney will attend.