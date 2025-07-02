BJP to hold stir in Ropar

The Ropar unit of the BJP has decided to hold a mass protest against the state government’s land pooling policy, terming the initiative a bid to “snatch” farmers land for the “benefit” of real estate companies.

The move has come a day after Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar equated the initiative to a “Ponzi scheme to loot farmers, who he said were being enticed with a “false of promise” of four-time return.

The party, however, did not disclose the date and the duration of the proposed stir.