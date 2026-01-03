DT
PT
BJP to launch awareness campaign on VB G Ram G scheme in Punjab from January 7: Sunil Jakhar

BJP to launch awareness campaign on VB G Ram G scheme in Punjab from January 7: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP president says 'falsehoods' being spread by AAP and Congress will be exposed

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:45 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. File
Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president Sunil Jakhar said that the party would launch an awareness campaign from January 7 to inform the public about the Viksit Bharat G Ram G scheme, “which has been formulated in the interest of the poor”.

In a statement issued here, he said that the campaign will begin from Fazilka district. He added that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had always followed the policy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, and this scheme was also designed in line with the same policy for the welfare of the poor.

Jakhar said that while the government had increased the number of guaranteed employment days for the poor from 100 to 125, the new scheme also fixeed accountability in cases where work was not provided to labourers.

He said that with the implementation of this scheme, corruption would be curbed and the entire wage amount would directly reach the labourers’ bank accounts.

He alleged that this was precisely the reason why the AAP government and the Congress were opposing the new pro-poor scheme and spreading falsehoods about it in society.

He said that during the campaign, the BJP would “expose the misleading propaganda being spread by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress” against this welfare scheme for the poor, and will make labourers aware of the truth.

He pointed out that in the past, no one was held accountable for failing to provide 100 days of employment to labourers, but under the new law, accountability would be fixed and the rights of the poor would no longer be denied.

Jakhar alleged that the AAP government was indulging in false propaganda against the scheme to cover up its own failures and divert attention from real issues, and that the BJP would break this web of misinformation through an extensive public awareness programme.

