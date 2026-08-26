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Home / Punjab / BJP to micromanage 2027 Assembly poll in Punjab

BJP to micromanage 2027 Assembly poll in Punjab

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image credit/ANI
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The BJP has finalised plans to micro manage the 2027 Punjab Assembly poll with the establishment of new organisational units.

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The Tribune has learnt that below the existing 25,332 booths in Punjab, the BJP will create two more structures, 6,425 sub-circles and 622 circles.

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The strategy is to set up five circles—the apex organisational unit for election management—in each of the 117 Assembly segments.

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This is the first time BJP has set eyes on large scale ground level organisational expansion in Punjab.

The blueprint was shared with the state BJP leaders by the party’s national general secretary organization, BL Santosh, who will wind up his Punjab visit on Wednesday.

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The top BJP functionary is learnt to have asked the state unit to establish the three tier organisational structure by September 30 and get it working and running by October 31.

Each of the 622 circles will cover 40 booths in Punjab, sources said, adding that by October 31, all 25,000 booth level committees have to be made operational, with every committee mandated to give representation to women, youth and marginalised.

The leaders have also been told to create Whstsapp groups of 250 persons each at the booth level.

The party has decided to highlight drug menace with Santosh speaking in closed door meetings about “easy availability of narcotic substances”.

The high financial debt, flight of local industry to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, non-payment of DA and the ongoing outreach with the Ravidassias will form the core of BJP’s Punjab poll strategy and narrative.

In another important message to Punjab leaders during his visit, Santosh is said to have asked for internal discipline to be maintained.

He equated newcomers to the part to brides and said the onus of accepting the bride as a daughter was on the elders of the family.

Santosh urged resolution of tensions on party fora, citing the need for unity to win the upcoming elections as an imperative.

“Santosh said that BJP old timers are the foundations of the saffron family in Punjab and their dignity and honour must be maintained. He said newcomers to the party are like daughter-in-law and it was up to the elders to accept them in family,” said sources.

Santosh’s message of solidarity between the old guard in Punjab and the new arrivals came close on the heels of friction over the recent organisational appointments.

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