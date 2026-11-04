BJP to organise Zakhm ’84 De conclave

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Punjab to launch his party’s campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections on Wednesday, the state BJP will hold a one-day conclave on the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre. The conclave, titled “Zakhm ’84 De”, will be held at Hotel Parkview in Chandigarh.

Speakers include Nirpreet Kaur, a key witness in the case that led to Sajjan Kumar’s conviction, former minorities commission chairman Tarlochan Singh and MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who lost five family members in the riots.

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The legal side is represented by senior advocate HS Phoolka, who led the long fight for convictions, and Justice SN Dhingra (retd), who headed the Supreme Court-appointed SIT that reinvestigated closed cases in 2018. Keynote speaker Ravi Shankar Prasad represented victims in several Supreme Court proceedings. Punjab BJP general secretary Rajneesh Dhiman and state media head Vineet Joshi said the conclave aimed to present the facts of the massacre to the younger generation, 42 years after the violence.