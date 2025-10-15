DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / BJP trying to destroy democracy: AAP

BJP trying to destroy democracy: AAP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:35 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AAP Punjab chief Aman Arora accused the BJP of supporting Chaturvedi and trying to destroy democracy and shielding criminals. “Just like the Chandigarh Mayor poll, the BJP has once again been exposed for attempting to send its own person to the Rajya Sabha using forged signatures of AAP MLAs. This is an example of trying to undermine democracy. Just as Anil Masih murdered democracy, the BJP has now created an even more dangerous situation for the RS seat bypoll. We demand that the Chandigarh Administration immediately hand over the accused to the Ropar police,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts