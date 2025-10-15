BJP trying to destroy democracy: AAP

AAP Punjab chief Aman Arora accused the BJP of supporting Chaturvedi and trying to destroy democracy and shielding criminals. “Just like the Chandigarh Mayor poll, the BJP has once again been exposed for attempting to send its own person to the Rajya Sabha using forged signatures of AAP MLAs. This is an example of trying to undermine democracy. Just as Anil Masih murdered democracy, the BJP has now created an even more dangerous situation for the RS seat bypoll. We demand that the Chandigarh Administration immediately hand over the accused to the Ropar police,” he said.

