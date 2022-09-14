BJP trying to topple Punjab Government, says AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

The AAP government in the state has accused the BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, of trying to bring down its government here by wooing its MLAs with money or threatening them by using two Central agencies — Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Seven to 10 of our MLAs have been approached by the BJP directly or through their ‘agents’ in the two agencies in the past seven days”, state’s senior-most minister Harpal Cheema told mediapersons here today. He was flanked by five party MLAs.

“The ‘Operation Lotus’ is now being launched in Punjab, which in the past has been tried in Delhi, Maharashtra, MP, Goa and Rajasthan. The BJP is acting as a serial killer here to overthrow the AAP government in Punjab, as the BJP is scared of the good governance provided by our party and the fact that our party supremo is a challenger to the saffron party,” he alleged, adding that the ‘Operation Lotus’ would fail here.

“Our MLAs have been approached with offers of up to Rs 25 crore each to break away from the AAP. The MLAs were told: ‘Bade bau ji se milwayenge’. These MLAs have also been offered big posts. They were told that if you get more MLAs along, you will be given up to Rs 75 crore,” said Cheema.

The Finance Minister also alleged that BJP leaders have been telling AAP MLAs that they need only 35 MLAs to topple the government. “This is because they are already in touch with Congress MLAs,” said Cheema.

He accused the ruling party at Centre of keeping Rs 1,375 crore in the state to woo the ruling party MLAs. Also, the CBI and the ED were being used to wean away MLAs, he said, adding that the Centre did not help Punjab financially, but had set aside money for horse-trading.

He, however, refused to disclose the names of MLAs approached by the BJP. Cheema said the party’s legal cell was looking into the matter and at this stage he would not like to disclose the names.

Cong: Diverting public attention from failures

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring ridiculed the allegations levelled by the AAP government alleging that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs. The PCC president said no doubt the BJP was quite capable of doing such a thing, but in this case the AAP appears to be trying to divert public attention from its own failure

Set your own house in order: BJP tells Aam Aadmi Party

Reacting to AAP’s allegation, the BJP said the party was trying to shift the blame for its own rebellion on us

State BJP general secretary Dr Subhash Sharma dismissed these allegations as completely baseless and said this was being done to divert public attention from the war within

“Set your own house in order and stop Arvind Kejriwal’s undue interference and better tame Raghav Chadha”, Sharma advised the AAP leaders