BJP undisputed winner under Modi: Ex-minister

Gurdaspur, March 12
Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar claimed that in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the undisputed winner because of the absence of a formidable opposition.
He added that in Punjab, where 13 seats are at stake, in the event of a BJP-SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) alliance, the main contest will be between the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) and the BJP-SAD combine. “However, if there is no alliance, then the political dynamics will change and the main contest will be between Congress and AAP with the BJP and the SAD being out of the picture,” the former minister said.
“The pressing need of the moment is to ensure that in the election season, the political discourse remains civilised. It is necessary to promote constructive politics where political opponents do not treat each other as personal enemies,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...