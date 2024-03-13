BJP undisputed winner under Modi: Ex-minister

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, March 12

Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar claimed that in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the undisputed winner because of the absence of a formidable opposition.

He added that in Punjab, where 13 seats are at stake, in the event of a BJP-SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) alliance, the main contest will be between the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) and the BJP-SAD combine. “However, if there is no alliance, then the political dynamics will change and the main contest will be between Congress and AAP with the BJP and the SAD being out of the picture,” the former minister said.

“The pressing need of the moment is to ensure that in the election season, the political discourse remains civilised. It is necessary to promote constructive politics where political opponents do not treat each other as personal enemies,” he added.

