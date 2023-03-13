 BJP ups ante, serves 15-day ultimatum on AAP govt to improve law & order : The Tribune India

BJP ups ante, serves 15-day ultimatum on AAP govt to improve law & order

BJP ups ante, serves 15-day ultimatum on AAP govt to improve law & order

State BJP vice-president Raj Kumar Verka talks to media in Bathinda.



Tribune News Service

Bathinda/Amritsar, March 12

Upping the ante against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Punjab BJP on Sunday served a 15-day ultimatum on the state government to improve law and order in the state. It also sought registration of an FIR against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh regarding the Ajnala police station incident.

He said the present dispensation in Punjab had failed to maintain law and order in the state.

Addressing reporters, state BJP vice-president and former minister Raj Kumar Verka, accompanied by local leaders, said the party would launch an agitation, which would include ‘gherao’ of the Chief Minister, his ministerial colleagues and AAP MLAs, should the government fail to take action against Amritpal Singh within the given time-frame.

“Mann and Kejriwal have a direct nexus with Amritpal Singh and anti-social elements,” alleged Verka.

The BJP would not let the law and order situation deteriorate and allow the state to be overwhelmed by the drug menace and anti-national sentiments, he said.

With regard to the liquor policy, the BJP made it known that it was keeping a close watch on the issue. “The state’s excise policy has imprint of the controversial Delhi’s policy,” he said.

He expressed concern at the rise in the incidents of drug abuse and related crimes in the state, and the failure of AAP to fulfil its electoral promises, including a grant of Rs 1,000 per month to women.

Meanwhile, in Amritsar BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi today said the Central Government was closely watching the law and order situation in the state.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, they said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann was holding the home portfolio yet no case had been registered against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his supporters who had stormed the police station at Ajnala and assaulted police officials on Febraury 24. They said gangs of criminals had been striking at will since the government came to power in the state.

They slammed Amritpal for taking a ‘saroop’ of the Guru Granth Sahib to the protest site.

On the chances of the imposition of President rule in the state, they said people would deliver the final result in the next election. They said the Central Government cooperated with the AAP government by dispatching companies of paramilitary forces. They said deterioration in the law and order could be noticed from the spike in robberies, dacoities at bank branches and petrol pumps.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

3
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

4
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

5
Chandigarh

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

6
World

'Red Alert' report urges Australia to prepare for war with China in 3 years

7
Haryana

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

8
Sports

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

9
J & K

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

10
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: Naatu Naatu LIVE performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor'

Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...

30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana's Bahadurgarh

All the injured, said to be from Delhi, were returning from ...


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

4 of family booked on rape charge

Delhi man dies of electrocution

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30 °C

Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Open house: Is the annual hike in essential service charges justified?

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory