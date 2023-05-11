BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 10

Joining the chorus for resumption of flights from the Bathinda airport, Punjab BJP vice-president Jagdeep Singh Nakai today urged the Centre to operationalise the airport. Services from the local airport were stopped during the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

He also pitched for starting flights for Toronto and other cities in Canada from the local airport. He said this would help youths of the region go to Canada in pursuit of jobs and studies. The BJP pressed for resumption of flights following Nakai’s meeting with local leaders.

“The economy has bounced back post-Covid. Normalcy returned after the lockdown a long time ago. There is no reason why the authorities concerned should adopt a lackadaisical approach towards resumption of flights from the city,” a local trader said.

The BJP has asked the CM to take up the issue with the authorities concerned.