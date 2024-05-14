BJP wants to change Constitution: Tinu

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 13

AAP Jalandhar candidate Pawan Tinu and BJP Hoshiarpur candidate Anita Som Parkash filed nominations today.

Tinu was the last candidate of the five major parties to file his papers. Addressing a roadshow, he said, “AAP is fighting against the Centre which wants to finish the Constitution.” He was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Harpal Cheema, Balkar Sindhu and local MLAs.

Meanwhile from Hoshiarpur, BJP nominee Anita Som Prakash filed her nomination after holding a roadshow. She was also accompanied by Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP leaders Sunder Sham Arora and Tikshan Sud.

Shekahwat said, “With a lot of difficulty, an AAP leader has come out for 10-12 days and will return (to jail) again. AAP is a party of corrupt leaders more than half of whose Delhi ministers are either in jail or are about to go to jail.”

