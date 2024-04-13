BJP wants to topple govt in Delhi: Punjab AAP leaders

Chandigarh, April 12
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly conspiring to topple the AAP government in Delhi and impose the President’s rule there. The AAP government in Delhi is elected with a huge majority, the President’s rule will be unconstitutional, claimed AAP Punjab members.
AAP leader and spokesperson Bikram Jit Passi said that conspiracies are being hatched to topple the government elected by the people and to impose the President’s rule in Delhi and Punjab.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur
Dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, says Ram Temple ...
Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab
Central election panel meets today