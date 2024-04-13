BJP wants to topple govt in Delhi: Punjab AAP leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly conspiring to topple the AAP government in Delhi and impose the President’s rule there. The AAP government in Delhi is elected with a huge majority, the President’s rule will be unconstitutional, claimed AAP Punjab members.

AAP leader and spokesperson Bikram Jit Passi said that conspiracies are being hatched to topple the government elected by the people and to impose the President’s rule in Delhi and Punjab.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP