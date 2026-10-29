BJP will give 63% DA to Punjab staff if voted to power, says state chief Kewal Dhillon

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Thursday said if the party is voted to power in the state, it will ensure government employees get Dearness Allowance (DA) at 63 per cent, on par with Central Government employees.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to hike DA for Central Government staff by 3 per cent, Dhillon accused the AAP government in Punjab of denying state employees their legitimate dues.

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Addressing a press conference, Dhillon said Punjab Government employees continue to get DA at a lower rate and alleged that the state government has failed to implement the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s directions on parity with central employees. He claimed the high court had recently imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on the Punjab Government over the issue and that the state had to tender an apology before the court.

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The BJP leader further alleged that the Punjab Government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, which is yet to be taken up for hearing. Claiming that around 8 lakh state employees are agitating for their dues, Dhillon said the BJP government would clear all pending DA arrears and ensure timely payments.

On industrial development, Dhillon said Punjab would benefit substantially from the Centre’s proposed Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme. He said Jalandhar, one of India’s leading sports goods manufacturing hubs, could regain its prominence through the initiative, which would help revive struggling units, boost production and create employment for thousands of youths.

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Highlighting the Centre’s Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme, he said it would give a major fillip to Punjab’s export-oriented industries. Products such as hosiery and bicycles from Ludhiana and sports goods from Jalandhar could be shipped in domestically produced containers, reducing logistics costs and enhancing exporters’ competitiveness, he added.

Dhillon also welcomed the Prime Minister’s Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana, saying it would strengthen governance and development in over 13,000 panchayats across Punjab. Enhanced training and greater responsibilities for sarpanches and panches would accelerate rural development and improve local administration, he said.