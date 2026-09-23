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Home / Punjab / BJP worker killed, 5 injured as car collides with truck in Punjab's Mansa district

BJP worker killed, 5 injured as car collides with truck in Punjab's Mansa district

They were returning to Mansa from Jhunir after participating in the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 03:48 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The mangled remains of the car that collided with a truck in Mansa district on Wednesday.
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A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader was killed and five others were injured when the car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Sirsa-Mansa road near Kot Dharmu village in Mansa district this afternoon.

They were returning to Mansa from Jhunir after participating in the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Arshdeep Singh of Ramdittewala village here, who was the BJYM's vice-president of Mansa district.

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Meanwhile, the BJP cancelled the yatra for the day.

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The yatra coordinator Dyal Singh Sodhi told The Tribune that the deceased was taken to the Mansa Civil Hospital.

Those injured have been identified as 54-year-old Vinod Kumar, 25-year-old Sunil Kumar, 27-year-old Bhim and 30-year-old Mohit Singla of Mansa and 23-year-old Navdeep Singh of Ramdittewala village.

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Four of them have been referred to the AIIMS in Bathinda, while one to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.

BJP's Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, who had come to address the public gatherings in Mansa district, also reached the Mansa Civil Hospital after learning about the accident.

The exact cause of the accident was not known yet, Sodhi said.

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